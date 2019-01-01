'I just want to play football' – Sancho keen to stay at Dortmund amid Premier League links

One of England's hottest prospects has fans wondering when he will return to the UK, but he is in no rush to depart Germany quite yet

Jadon Sancho has admitted that he has no plans to leave Borussia Dortmund any time soon amid speculation that he would make a swift return to England.

The 18-year-old has hit the ground running since his arrival in Germany, lighting up the Bundesliga with his quick feet and trickery as well as scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists for his new team-mates across all competitions.

The youngster's success with Dortmund led to an England call-up for the starlet, leading many fans to wonder how quickly a Premier League side would move for his services.

For Sancho, though, he is right where he needs to be, learning the language, culture and footballing style of a new country as he continues his rapid progression.

Asked by reporters if he plans to stay in the Bundesliga, he said: “I will. I just want to play football and I'm getting that opportunity here. I'm happy right now.

“[The language barrier] worried me quite a lot, but when I came and everyone started speaking English I got more comfortable. My German isn't the best but I'm learning, I have to learn.

“I've adapted really well. Obviously when I first came it was a bit difficult because I'm not around the corner from my house. But my family have helped me with that – and the club also.

“Going abroad wasn't really a big deal. Since I was young I've always been away from home so I was comfortable. I thought 'why not Germany?' and look what's happened now.

“There were some people that said they weren't really sure because it's a big step moving away from home and everyone that I'm close to but I think it's worked out really well.”

Sitting at the top of the Bundesliga, four points ahead of Bayern Munich, Lucien Favre's side continue to produce good results on a consistent basis and have fans dreaming of their first league title since 2011-12.

Despite the gap, however, Sancho is keen not to slow down, knowing that taking their foot off the gas could see Bayern swiftly take advantage.

Article continues below

“My aim for the second half of the season is just to maintain and try to get points because we know Bayern are right behind us and other teams are looking to take points off us,” he said.

“We just need to keep on working hard. Obviously last season wasn't the best season for us so we knew that this season we had to prove a point to our fans.

“It was a stage that we just weren't at our best – now we are and we're top of the league. Everyone gives their best – we fight til the end.”