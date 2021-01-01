‘I have the whole team to congratulate’ – Mohamed lauds collective Galatasaray effort in Denizlispor win

The Egyptian striker was keen not to single out himself but praised the team effort following the Yellow-Reds’ defeat of the Roosters

Mostafa Mohamed has praised the collective effort of his Galatasaray teammates after they defeated Denizlispor 4-1 on Tuesday evening.

In the Turkish Super Lig outing staged at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the 23-year-old came off the bench to score twice as the Yellow-Reds brightened their chances of winning the Turkish elite division diadem.

The striker was introduced for Emre Akbaba in the 58th minute, and he justified his inclusion by scoring from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Three minutes later, the 23-year-old was lucky for the second time after firing past goalkeeper Abdulkadir Sunger thanks to an assist from Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru.

Even at his man-of-the-match performance, he claimed that his teammates deserved all the accolades for the crucial victory.

“What matters to me is not scoring, but the team winning. I have to congratulate the whole team,” Mohamed told the club website.

“I had a hard time in the match. My foot was very sore. I just came back from injury, but in this match, I had to prove myself and help the team.

“Thank God we won this game. We're very thankful. I hope I can accept congratulations if we win the championship.

“I had to score after missing penalty, I was unlucky. My teammates said ‘maybe you’re unlucky today, let’s take it.

“My manager, Fatih, trusted me. I have to thank him and my teammates for trusting me. We’re working hard to help the team win. I congratulate everyone.”

Thanks to their notable away win, Galatasaray climbed to second place with 81 points, just behind leaders Besiktas on goal difference.

Since joining the Turk Telekom Stadium giants from Zamalek, Mohamed now boasts eight goals in 15 Turkish elite division matches.

Only Colombia’s Radamel Falcao has scored more than him so far this season with nine strikes from 17 outings.

He would be aiming to continue his impressive goalscoring form when his team take on İrfan Buz’s Yeni Malatyaspor on May 15.

Should Terim’s men pick all points against YMS, they will be crowned as league champions for a record 23rd time provided Besiktas falter versus Goztepe.