'I have no idea' - Jorginho in the dark over Sarri's Chelsea future amid Juve links

What does the future hold for the London club's manager? The midfielder claims he has no idea as links to the Serie A champions swirl

Jorginho has "no idea" if boss Maurizio Sarri will continue at Stamford Bridge as he continues to be linked with .

Sarri is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin after just one season in charge of Premier League side Chelsea.

Jorginho followed Sarri from outfit to Chelsea ahead of the 2018-19 campaign but the midfielder does not know what the future holds for the 60-year-old.

"I don't know, we'll see what he chooses," Jorginho told Rai Sport following Italy's 3-0 win over Greece in qualifying on Saturday.

"I have no idea what he'll do, to be honest, as I am focused on Italy right now."

In his first season at Chelsea, Sarri guided the Blues to third in the Premier League and glory.

The manager has claimed his call was to earn Chelsea a place and that the season was a success, having reached that goal along with reaching the final in the .

Jorginho played an important part of that success at Chelsea, having made 54 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions.

And the Italy midfielder had previously warned his manager of being viewed as a traitor by some should he decide to make the jump to Turin.

"It would be sad because I think [Sarri] did a good job," Jorginho said earlier this month.

"We finished third in the Premier League, we won the Europa League and we reached the EFL Cup final despite all the critics.

"It was a good first season in Chelsea. It would be sad for everyone.

"The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts; it's normal that they could get angry. They could treat it as a betrayal; they're like that. We'll see what happens."

While the future is unclear for Sarri, it looks bright for Jorginho with Italy.

The 3-0 win over Greece was the third in three qualifying outings for the side, who sit alone atop Group J.

They'll return to the pitch to face third-placed and Herzegovina on Tuesday.