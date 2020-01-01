I have improved a lot under Liverpool boss Klopp - Naby Keita

The midfielder has praised the Reds boss for helping with his development since his arrival at Anfield

Naby Keita has revealed he has improved on his performances under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Guinea international arrived Anfield in the summer of 2018 from German side Leipzig for a fee of £52.75million.

The midfielder has struggled for consistency since teaming up with the Reds owing to various injury setbacks and this season he has only made 12 starts.

Keita admitted it took him time to adjust to his new environment and praised the Reds boss for helping him overcome the challenges.

"When I arrived I had to try to settle in and be able to integrate with the team. I respect his choices, so I was there to work every day," Keita told Liverpool magazine, per Echo.

"He is somebody who is able to give you explanations on the field, and that helps a lot and when you play of course you don’t ever doubt yourself. That’s coaching and he sees everything.

"I think I have now improved a lot, apart from my injuries which have kept me out of several matches. He’s somebody who communicates a lot and a coach who explains everything to all his players.

"He is a coach that gives you confidence and he is the motivating factor before a match, but you’ve also got to be motivated on the field.

"When you see him on the sideline and you’re on the field, it’s as if he’s playing with you and that gives you a lot of desire to do better.

"He’s always there for his players, he’s almost like a best friend but he’s a coach who can communicate with all his players.

"He will always defend his players because for him all the players are the same. There is no difference to him.

"He’s always there to explain things to you, such as if you haven’t played the best in a game, which is hard for coaches to do.

"But that’s a choice he has to make and it helps us fight harder on the training field to push hard so you can be playing at the weekend."