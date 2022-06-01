'I have a family' - Maguire opens up on bomb threat & tells angry Man Utd fans 'there's a line'

The defender has, however, also admitted that he is in a position where I’m going to be criticised given how much the Red Devils paid to sign him

Harry Maguire has opened up on the bomb threat he received earlier this year while telling the angry Manchester United fans that have targeted him with boos and jeers that "there's a line".

Maguire has endured a turbulent three years for club and country since joining Manchester United from Leicester for a world-record fee of £80 million ($101m).

The defender has become something of a scapegoat for the Red Devil's failings, having been handed the captain's armband six months after his arrival at Old Trafford, and some have gone too far with their protests.

What has Maguire said about the bomb threat he received?

Maguire was regularly booed by United fans in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, which he accepted, but the situation escalated into dangerous territory when a bomb threat was sent to his family home on April 20.

“There is a line,” the 29-year-old said of how he reacted.

“We are human beings. I do have a family. People ask if it affects me. My mentality is that it doesn’t affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family.

“I’m just happy my kids are at an age where they don’t read things and see things on the news. If my kids were an older age, they could see things and go to school and people are speaking about it. That is when it affects you a little bit more."

Maguire added on his critics at United: “I’m in a position where I’m going to be criticised. Manchester United paid a large sum of money for me. It is one of the most loved clubs in the world and also one of the most hated in the world as well.

“We know we are under the most scrutiny. I totally accept criticism when we concede goals or make mistakes. I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve.”

Maguire on England boos

Maguire was speaking ahead of England's Nations League opener against Hungary on Saturday, which will mark his first international appearance since he was booed in a friendly against the Ivory Coast on March 29.

“I have had amazing times with the [England] fans and I am not going to let the minority – I don’t know how many it was, 10-20 people doing that in the Ivory Coast game – affect my relationship with them,” he said when quizzed on the treatment from supporters.

“I was a bit shocked. I wouldn’t say I was hurt and upset. I know my family and friends might have been affected by it but I was more surprised.”

Maguire is hopeful that there won't be a repeat incident because he feels such behaviour has a negative impact on the next generation of Three Lions stars, but has also vowed to knuckle down and rediscover his best form.

“There were a lot of young lads in the team that day, a lot of young people in the stands, lots of kids watching who aspire to grow up and be an England footballer, so for them to hear that for somebody who’s been involved in a such a big part of the journey over the last five years, it’s sad to see," he said.

“It probably affects them [the young England players]. That’s why it was a little disappointing. We spoke about it as a group. But I’m sure there will be many good times ahead when the England fans will again show their support and love.

“I am my biggest critic. Although there are a lot of critics out there, I’m actually still my biggest! The next biggest is probably my dad.

“If that had happened earlier on in my career, I would’ve struggled that night. But I’m 29, I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and I’ve learned to deal with it through experience. I’m sure I’ll be back to playing my best football very soon.”

