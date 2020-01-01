‘I had to quit football’ – Reims’ Boulaye Dia on his ‘difficult’ journey to stardom

The 24-year-old Senegal international has revealed how his initial struggle in life has inspired him to success

forward Boulaye Dia has recollected his difficult journey to stardom and how it has served as encouragement to him.

The 24-year-old attacker combined working in an electricity company and playing football in order to fend for his family and at a time he had to quit football temporarily.

Dia teamed up with the Red and Whites in the summer of 2018 after an impressive debut campaign with Jura Sud, where he bagged 15 goals in 21 league appearances.

He signed his first professional contract at Reims and has since been turning heads with his performances.

Dia is currently second on the top-scorer chart with eight goals from eight games, behind forward Kylian Mbappe.

The international explained his difficult past has always motivated him to work harder for his team.

"[My past] discourage me? No, even though I went through difficult times. I even had to quit football,” Dia told L'Equipe.

“I had to work for my family because my parents were not working.I couldn't really devote myself to playing soccer and looking for clubs, trying out.

“I put that aside a little bit keeping in mind that it was temporary and that I was going to come back later.

“I come from far away. There are certain values ​​that only knowing this kind of environment: work, discipline, patience, mentality. I admit that it helped me a lot to prepare my transition to the professional world.”

Dia explained football has always been his priority and that he has always focused on opportunities to play rather than on money.

“I have always favoured sports. When I signed in Reims, I had more important financial proposals,” he continued.

"Focusing on money is the wrong choice for me. It's better to be fulfilled in sport. If you have the money but you're not doing well on the pitch ...It's with the ball that you are happy!

“I understand those who choose the financier. But if the athlete is good, the rest will follow.”

Dia will hope to add to his tally when Reims take on in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at Stade Auguste-Delaune.