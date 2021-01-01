'I got what he meant - Muller bears no grudge towards Low after Germany return

The Bayern Munich forward is back in the international fold after a two-year absence

Thomas Muller says he is “full of beans” after making his Germany return and insists he bears no ill-feeling to boss Joachim Low following his international exile.

Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were dropped in March 2019 and told their international careers were over as Low attempted to focus on developing the next generation of German talent.

However, Muller and Hummels have been brought back for this summer’s European Championship, with Muller saying he is a different player after rediscovering his best form during a glittering 18-month spell for Bayern Munich.

What did Muller say about his Germany exile?

Reflecting on Low’s decision to drop him from the Germany squad, Muller told Dfb.de: "It was definitely a blow for me personally, but my situation back then wasn’t comparable with the last year and a half.

“It wasn’t exactly plain sailing for me and so I understood Jogi’s decision from a sporting point of view. I got what he meant. It’s all in the past, though. Things have changed massively in the time since.

“It’s been a great period for me with FC Bayern; I’ve performed well and also had time to relax. Getting away from the grind during the international breaks was good for my body, spirit, soul and family. But it’s always a special honour to be able to represent Germany at a tournament.”

Muller and Low on the same page

Muller also insists he did not make any demands of Low when they spoke of a potential recall, other than ensuring they were all pulling in the same direction.

"Jogi Low has a lot of energy. He gets right to the heart of things,” added the 31-year-old.

“That's what he expects from the team as well. We spoke plenty on the phone but there were no negotiations. The first conversation was about feeling each other out, getting an idea of where we stood: what do we both expect from each other? Are we headed in the same direction? We had a right good exchange of ideas. We both asked ourselves questions: How do we see this going? Is it a good fit?

"In two or three further discussions, the focus was then on the organisational side of things. Right from the start, I had the feeling that both sides wanted the same thing: maximum success. That's why we are together now.”

Muller confident of Germany revival

Germany are not considered one of the frontrunners for Euro 2020 after a patchy recent record that includes a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup and failure to reach the finals of the Nations League.

Their cause has not been helped by being drawn in a tough looking group containing holders Portugal, world champions France and Hungary.

The tournament will also be Low’s last in charge of Die Mannschaft, with the 61-year-old stepping down later this summer to be replaced by his former assistant Hansi Flick.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the team Muller remains optimistic that the players can return to their best form when it matters.

“I feel full of beans right now,” he said. “It will be a great, euphoric time and there will be some really passionate moments for our country. The group won’t just be a stroll in the park, however.

“When I see the quality in this team, I feel a desire to wake German football from its slumber. I am happy that I have the chance to do that. It’s why we’re here.”

