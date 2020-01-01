'I feel comfortable here' - Ziyech revelling in life at Chelsea after win over Sheffield United

The Morocco international now has two goals and three assists in just four Blues starts and appears to have adapted with ease to his new surroundings

star Hakim Ziyech affirmed that he is loving life in west London after once more playing a crucial role for the Blues in their latest convincing victory.

Ziyech completed a €40 million (£36m/$47m) move from over the summer, having come to the fore for the Dutch giants in their 2018-19 adventure.

But he was eased into first-team action at Stamford Bridge, not making his full debut until the end of October away to Krasnodar after recovering from injury.

The international marked that match with a goal and has since proved a potent attacking threat, with his two assists during Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of bringing him to a total of two strikes and three assists in just four starts to date.

Frank Lampard's men have in turn benefited, winning all four games Ziyech has started and netting an impressive 14 goals - leading the playmaker to express his happiness at the atmosphere in his new dressing room.

"I feel comfortable here in the team and with the squad and all my team-mates so I think that's why I feel comfortable here," he told Sky Sports when asked about adapting to life at Chelsea.

"I think we played a good game, the first 10 minutes was difficult - we started a bit sloppy but after 1-0 we could control the game and couldn't score more goals at that point but we played a good game."

Chelsea briefly went behind when David McGoldrick netted for the visiting Blades after just nine minutes, and Ziyech admitted that a slick corner routine took the Blues by surprise.

"They come in with power on corners - you think they'll put it in the box but they took it short and scored for 1-0 but after that we did well and created a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals," the star, who played a big part in his side's equaliser by playing in Mateo Kovacic prior to Tammy Abraham scoring, added.

"They like it when you play the ball to your feet and I saw Mateo Kovacic running into space - sometimes you have to get those balls then they don't know what to do and then the first time we did that I scored.

"I always look at my team-mate before I take the ball, we understand, only eye contact is enough for us."