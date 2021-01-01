‘I don’t think we deserved to win’ – Alexander-Arnold seeking answer to ‘million-dollar question’ in Liverpool slump

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in their latest outing, with the defending champions suffering five successive reversals at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool are looking for an answer to the “million-dollar question” as their uncharacteristic struggles in 2020-21 show no sign of abating.

A fifth successive defeat on home soil was suffered at the hands of Chelsea on Thursday, with that sorry slump seeing the Reds record an unwanted first in their glittering history.

Injuries have conspired against Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, but Alexander-Arnold is not looking for excuses and accepts that those on the field need to find a way of turning a corner.

What has been said?

The England international right-back told the Reds’ official website when asked how current problems can be solved: “That's the million-dollar question for us at the minute.

“I thought we played quite well [against Chelsea] – we didn't create that many chances in the game, fair play to them. They kept us out.

“I think Sadio [Mane] had half an opportunity where he scuffed it and it rolled to the 'keeper. From the angle I saw there could have been a handball in there.

“But it's one of those games where it's frustrating. I don't really think we deserved to win at the end of the day, so it was a tough one to take.”

What next for Liverpool?

The Reds are starting to welcome injured players back into their ranks, with Diogo Jota making a lively cameo off the bench against Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and co could return before the end of the season, with Klopp needing to find inspiration from somewhere.

On the importance of getting injured stars into the side, Alexander-Arnold added: “It's a boost and it's always nice to have a fit squad, but there's still a lot of lads out.

“But there's no excuses from us. We're a good enough squad to be winning, no matter who's in and who's out, rotation, we should be winning these games.

“These are the games we need to win and I think we need to go on a good run to stand any chance of hitting our targets.”

What is Liverpool’s target?

A top-four finish now represents the height of the Reds’ ambition in domestic action.

Article continues below

The defending Premier League champions have slipped to seventh in the table, four points adrift of the top four as the battle for Champions League places hots up.

Klopp’s men remain in the hunt for European glory this season, and boast a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig in their last-16 showdown, but there is a lot of work to be done at home and abroad in order for the 2020-21 campaign to be salvaged by those at Anfield.

Further reading