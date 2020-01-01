'I don't know how to stop Ronaldo' - Kulusevski worried about his Juventus team-mate ahead of Portugal-Sweden

The Swedish talent previewed Wednesday's international showdown against his superstar Juve team-mate's nation

Dejan Kulusevski insisted Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped as the team-mates prepare to reunite in the Nations League fixture between and .

Ronaldo and Portugal will welcome Kulusevski's Sweden to Lisbon for Wednesday's League A, Group 3 clash.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal defeated Sweden 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Sweden star Kulusevski - who plays alongside Ronaldo at champions Juve - is braced for a difficult encounter with Portugal's captain and all-time leading goalscorer.

"There is no one who can stop him. If he has a good day, he decides everything on his own," Kulusevski said via Aftonbladet.

"We did not manage to stop him last match, but we get another chance on Wednesday.

"I do not know how to stop him, you have to be aggressive get him frustrated. I know what it's like to play against aggressive backs and in the end you get frustrated."

Kulusevski joined as a 16-year-old in 2016 from his native Brommapojkarna in Sweden - and made three appearances for the Bergamo-based club during the 2018-19 season.

He was then loaned out to for the 2019-20 season where he excelled, scoring 10 goals and creating nine assists in an impressive Serie A campaign.

Kulusevski's Parma form earned him a €35 million (£30m/$39m) move to Juventus - where has had started both Serie A games under new coach Andrea Pirlo this season, scoring one goal.

The talented attacker was only used for 20 minutes as a substitute in Sweden's match against in September, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic labelling the decision by coach Janne Andersson as a 'f*cking joke' .

Portugal top Group 3 – ahead of France on goal difference – with seven points from three games following Sunday's goalless draw in Paris.

Fernando Santos' Portugal are in the midst of a six-game unbeaten streak since going down 2-1 to in October last year.

Sweden are bottom of the group following three consecutive defeats, having lost 2-1 to last time out.