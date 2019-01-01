‘I don’t have to be first on the moon!’ – Liverpool history in Club World Cup doesn’t concern Klopp

The Reds boss has the chance to become the first man to land a prestigious prize while occupying the Anfield hot seat, but records mean little to him

Jurgen Klopp is not overly concerned about a history-making opportunity for at the Club World Cup, with the German claiming he does not need to be “the first on the moon”.

The Reds are preparing to head for and a shot at claiming a global prize.

As winners in 2019, the men from Anfield have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Club World Cup success would complete the collection, with the Merseyside outfit having never secured that silverware before.

Klopp has the chance to add another entry to the record books, but insists that he will not be placing any more importance on a bid for the next trophy in his sights than he would any other.

“Oh, I didn’t think about that,” he told FIFA’s official website.

“I’m not someone who has to be the first on the moon or the first winning the World Cup with Liverpool, but when we are there then we will try with all we have.

“The very interesting and difficult part as well is that we’ll be playing against teams from other continents, which doesn’t happen that often – maybe a Mexican team, maybe a Brazilian team – and it will be a tough one for sure.

“We’ll prepare for it as we would usually, and we will see if it’s right or wrong against the team from another continent.

“We don’t have too much information yet, but we will by then for sure, and it will be interesting and difficult as well.”

Liverpool are set to be in semi-final action on December 18, with the decision having been taken to select from a completely different squad in a domestic Carabao Cup quarter-final due to take place 24 hours earlier.

The Reds made it to the Club World Cup final the last time they graced the competition, but Rafa Benitez’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Sao Paulo in a Yokohama showpiece.

Klopp insists that shock result will have no bearing on his side, with the club’s class of 2019-20 not the type to get complacent.

He added: “We didn’t need what happened 14 years ago.

“It’s clear with European sides - took part three or four times in the last few years, and what a team they have, and won it.

“But we’re not Real Madrid, we come from a different situation.

“We don’t take it for granted, not at all, but when we go, we want to win it.

“The only reason for us to go there is for the opportunity to win it, and that’s what we’ll try.”

Monterrey are one possible semi-final opponent for Liverpool, with the Mexican outfit waiting to discover whether they will face Al-Sadd or Hienghene Sport at the second round stage.