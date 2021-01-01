'I don't give a f*ck!' - Chelsea hero Havertz dismisses price tag question after scoring Champions League winner

The 21-year-old helped justify his massive transfer fee by scoring the biggest goal of his club career in Porto

Chelsea goalscorer Kai Havertz said he didn't "give a f*ck" about his price tag after scoring a Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Germany international got on the end of a long Mason Mount pass near the end of the first half and rounded Ederson before slotting into an empty net.

The goal would hold up in a 1-0 win, helping to justify the £70 million ($95m) transfer fee Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz last summer.

What was said

Asked about his price tag on BT Sport following the game, Haverz replied: "I don't give a f*ck, we won the Champions League!"

The 21-year-old continued: "I don't know what to say. I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time.

"Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don't know what to say.

"I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta added: "[Havertz] was so calm. Not only that. He runs like crazy! That's why he deserves this.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."

Havertz's debut season

Havertz faced criticism throughout his debut season at Stamford Bridge as he oftentimes struggled to justify his massive transfer fee.

The Germany international played a major role throughout his first campaign in the Premier League, but did not offer the same goalscoring numbers he did while in Germany.

Still, Havertz scored nine goals total on the season and his final strike was by far the most important – and went some way toward jusifying his price tag. He also fought through injury issues that may have held him back midway through the campaign.

