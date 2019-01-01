'I don't believe it' - Neymar to Barcelona talk makes little sense to Alba

The Blaugrana full-back is not convinced there is any substance to the ongoing speculation suggesting that the Brazilian could return to Camp Nou

Jordi Alba is not convinced that Neymar is looking for a return to Barcelona, with the Spanish full-back unable to “see much logic in him wanting to come back”.

Ever since completing a record-breaking €222 million (£192m/$253m) move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, the Brazil international has been linked with a return to La Liga.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the 26-year-old for some time, while a second stint at Camp Nou has been mooted for a man currently back on the sidelines with an untimely injury.

Alba is aware of the speculation, but insists nobody inside the Barca camp has discussed it as they consider there to be little substance to the rumours.

He told Sport when asked if a move for Neymar has been spoken about in Catalunya: “No, we don't talk about it.

“At the end of the day, it's what people are saying outside [the club]. But I don't think it is true.

“Neymar's a tremendous player, one of the best, but he decided to go and I don't see much logic in him wanting to come back. I don't believe it.

“He's a great player, a good friend with everyone in the dressing room, but people like Pedro and Marc Bartra were, too, for example, and they don't talk about them coming back.

“At the end of the day, everyone makes their own decisions and you have to respect them. But to be honest, I don't really believe it.”

While doubting that a deal for Neymar will be done, Alba has also sought to bring an end to the speculation surrounding his own future by reiterating his desire to sign a new contract.

Any fresh terms at Barca will keep him working alongside Lionel Messi, with the pair having struck up quite the on-field understanding down the years.

“Since I joined the club we have always had a good feeling, on and off the pitch,” said Alba.

“It's true that through playing more games our understanding has got much better and now Leo knows me perfectly.

“He always looks for me - and I look for him - and thanks to that we've been able to score a lot of goals.”

Barca continue to benefit from that partnership at present, but the day will come when Messi is forced to either move on or hang up his boots.

The Argentine's future departure will hit the club hard, with Alba conceding that others will be forced to step up and fill some sizeable shoes.

“It will still be Barça, but it's clear that he will be missed a lot,” said the 29-year-old full-back.

“I hope I am wrong, but it will take more to win titles, for sure, because Leo wins you games, titles, championships... he's the best player in history and it will be difficult not to think about him.

“I am sure all Barca fans and the whole football world will remember him when he's not playing anymore, but we hope to have him for many more years.”