'I do not close any doors' - Wolves star Traore would accept Real Madrid move despite Barca past

The winger came through the ranks at La Masia and made his debut for them over six years ago, but he would not spurn the chance to join their rivals

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has admitted he would have no issue forgoing his ties to if the chance to move to arose.

However, the 23-year-old admitted that a return to the Blaugrana appeals more, having come through La Masia to make his senior debut with the club.

Traore featured as a 17-year-old over six years ago for the Catalan outfit in a 4-0 win over Granada, to following in the footsteps of many other hallowed Barca stars throughout the years.

He was allowed to leave for however after he became frustrated with a lack of development due to

Concerns over his footballing mindset and end product became apparent at Villa and persisted after moves to and , but this season he has taken on a key role at Molineux, even earning a call-up.

As such, talk of a move to a bigger club has surfaced in recent times, and he would not close the door on a potential switch to Madrid, even though it is not a priority.

"If I do not have the option of Barca and I have to go to Real Madrid, I do not close any doors," he said on La Sexta show Jugones, before hinting at a previous issue with the Blaugrana.

"There was a misunderstanding with Barca. Something happened that I didn't like, but I prefer to keep it for myself."

And while Traore is open to returning to Spain, he has a goal to achieve in the Premier League first.

"Yes, why not [return to Spain]," he said. "But I made a promise to become one of the best in ."

Wolves, who are competing in the this season, are so far proving that their first-season success back in the English top-flight was not an apparent one-off.

Indeed, the Midlands outfit remain firmly in contention for the top four as 2020 dawns, mixing it alongside and in pursuit of football.

They next face on New Year's Day, before they face off with fellow Premier League rivals in the third round of the the following weekend.