'I could be bluffing' - Mourinho expects Kane to be fit for Arsenal clash

An injury kept the England star out of Thursday's Europa League clash against LASK but the coach believes he will be fit for the north London derby

Jose Mourinho expects Harry Kane to be available for 's match against on Sunday.

The Spurs striker, who has scored 13 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, was absent from the squad as his side drew 3-3 with LASK in the on Thursday.

But Mourinho has high hopes that the 27-year-old will be fit enough to feature in the north London derby on Sunday as Tottenham look to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League.

He told reporters in a press conference after Thursday's match: "I believe he is going to be fit. I'm not sure. He's having treatment, but I could be doing some bluff and pretend he's in trouble, but he's not and I think he'll play [against Arsenal]."

Tottenham had a tumultuous performance against their Austrian opponents on Thursday, as they came from behind to take the lead through a Gareth Bale penalty and a Son Heung-min goal in the second half.

Johannes Eggestein pulled the hosts level with six minutes left on the clock shortly before Dele Alli seemed to have sealed the victory when he converted from the spot.

But Mamoudou Karamoko struck in stoppage time to ensure the sides shared the points and Mourinho was not happy with the way his side played.

"Not good," he said of their performance. "The result better than the performance. The second half better than the first half.

"Some players individually had very good performances but some players individually had very poor performances. The only good thing I take from the game is that we are qualified.

"Without Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg I don't think we qualify from that game.

"We have qualified and we don't have the pressure on that in our last match but we have to win our last match and I believe we will do that."

Bale has now scored two goals since his return to Spurs from and the manager is pleased with the progress he has made.

"I took him out 10-15 minutes before the end to save the last couple of runs," he added.

"He has lots of positive things in his game and of course you can see that there are little bits that he has to improve."