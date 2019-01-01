'I can't wait to score in new stadium' - Alli excited for future at Spurs after moving into new home

The England midfielder feels Tottenham are "heading in the right direction" ahead of making their bow in a luxury new stadium on April 3

Dele Alli expressed his excitement for the future as Spurs look ahead to their first match at the Hotspur Stadium, admitting he cannot wait for his first goal at the new ground.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will finally take to the pitch in their luxury new 62,000 seater home on April 3, when they play host to in the Premier League.

The stadium was originally due to be finished last September but Spurs were forced to continue playing their home games at Wembley amid delays.

A second tester event will take place at the new ground this Sunday before it officially opens for the senior squad, a week after Tottenham's under-18 side beat their counterparts 3-1 in the first unveiling.

Alli gave Sky Sports a tour of the stadium this week, admitting that the players have been waiting patiently for their first appearances on the hallowed turf.

The midfielder hopes that the facility can be a springboard for Spurs to go on and achieve great things, as he stated: "It still has the same feeling of when I was playing at White Hart Lane.

"It's amazing and we're all very excited, we've been waiting for this for a long time. It's finally come.

"There were a lot of memories at White Hart Lane, hopefully, we can make some better ones here. You never know what is going to happen in football, but we definitely feel the club is heading [in the right direction].

"We're getting better as a team and we have to keep doing that. We've got some great young players and an amazing manager. We're all enjoying playing together and we want to try and create history."

Tottenham are currently third in the Premier League table, having fallen off the pace in the title race after a disappointing start to 2019.

The Lilywhites have been dragged into a battle for a place in the top four, with only a point now separating themselves and fourth-placed , with and hot on their heels in fifth and sixth.

A crucial trip to Anfield to face league leaders awaits on Sunday and Alli believes that the new stadium can give Spurs a sorely needed boost heading into the business end of the campaign.

"We've had a few tough games and results, so maybe a change is what we needed at this point of the season," he added. "It's a difficult point of the season, every game is massive, and you've got to get as many points as you can. Hopefully, we can make a positive end in this stadium.

"It's great for the fans, all the facilities and bars, that's a great touch.

"This stand behind the goal [the South Stand], I can't wait to see that full and hopefully score in front of it.

"It would be an amazing feeling [to score a vital goal in front of that], but I'll prefer to be 3-0 at half-time in the Palace game, put on a show for the fans."