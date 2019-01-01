'I can't do much' - James not sure where he'll play amid Napoli speculation

Napoli target James Rodriguez discussed his future amid Colombia's Copa America campaign.

James Rodriguez is unsure where he will be playing in 2019-20 as the and midfielder continues to be linked with .

side Napoli want James, whose future is up in the air after did not take up the option to sign the star permanently following a two-year loan deal.

The Colombia midfielder featured 67 times during his loan spell in , scoring 15 goals while helping Bayern win two titles and a DFB-Pokal trophy.

James does not appear wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are looking to raise funds after a busy transfer window that has seen the club buy the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrigo so far.

The midfielder originally joined Real Madrid in 2014 on the heels of a standout World Cup in that summer.

He went on to make 111 appearances for the club, scoring 36 times while winning two titles as part of seven total trophies with the club.

Asked about his future amid Colombia's Copa America campaign in Brazil, James said: "Right now I'm only thinking about the Copa America.

"I still don't know where I'll go but I want to be calm. The decision depends on the club [Real Madrid].

"There are people with a lot of power there, I can't do much. I haven't spoken with Zidane."

The Colombian star has been linked with Napoli due to his past history with Carlo Ancelotti, who managed James at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

James has featured in all three of Colombia's group stage matches at the Copa America, where he provided a vital assist in the win over .

Colombia also topped and in their group stage, finishing off a perfect three-game run to finish atop the group with all nine points.

Duvan Zapata has led the team with two goals throughout the group stage while Roger Martinez and Gustavo Cuellar have also scored.

Colombia are through to the Copa America quarter-finals, with James and his team-mates set to face .