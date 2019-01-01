'I am tired of changing clubs each year' - Liverpool winger looking for a way out of Anfield

Ryan Kent has taken in a successful loan spell at Rangers this season and admits he would be open to making a permanent move this summer

Ryan Kent is “tired of changing cubs each year”, with the on-loan winger opening the door for a permanent move away from to be made.

The 22-year-old is still tied to a long-term contract at Anfield, but he remains some way down the pecking order and is unlikely to get much of a look in under Jurgen Klopp next season.

With that in mind, a man who has been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in 2018-19 admits he is ready to make a big call on his future.

Kent has said: “I want to kick-start my career somewhere now. I am tired of changing clubs each year, I want to settle down somewhere.

“Liverpool have been good to me, but the enjoyment factor of going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and going back out on loan, it is a repetitive cycle.

“I was 19 when I went to [at ]. I started off at Coventry in my first loan spell, my first experience of football in a men’s environment, then stepped up a division with Barnsley.

“I had a successful loan spell there and thoroughly enjoyed it under Paul Heckingbottom, who was a great help.

“I then decided to take it to the next level and go to Germany. That didn’t work out so I decided to go to .

“Then Steven Gerrard provided this opportunity for me. I wouldn’t have got the opportunity to play in the anywhere else. In my eyes, the season has been a success.”

Kent added on his time at Ibrox and his plans for the summer, amid suggestions that Liverpool would be looking for around £5 million from any sale: “I’ve felt comfortable here, I’ve felt at home here.

“I think the way I have improved, the coaching staff and the manager have managed to find things in my game that other managers haven’t been able to get out of me. And that’s no discredit to other managers.

“I’ve been enjoying myself on the pitch and off the pitch and ultimately that gets the best performances out of me.

“I just want to finish the season as strongly as possible to help the team get as many wins as we can and then obviously I’ll sit down with my representatives and discussion will be had.

“I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool and there’s not much I can really do.

“Whether or not I get opportunities to go elsewhere during the summer, I’d want a club with ambition, a club that’s driven on getting silverware.

“I don’t want to join a team that’s just taking part, that’s not going to get the best out of me.”

Kent faces competition from Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos and rivals Callum McGregor and James Forrest for the PFA Player of the Year award in Scotland.

In the Young Player of the Year category, a man with six goals and nine assists to his name is up against ’s Lewis Ferguson and duo David Turnbull and Jake Hastie.