'I almost went crazy one day' - Lukaku describes life in isolation

The former Premier League star is stuck inside but understands he must take precautions after exposure to the novel Coronavirus

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on what life is like as an player under quarantine, and revealed he was close to a move to their rivals when leaving last summer.

The international and his Nerazzuri teammates took on Juventus before the suspension of Serie A and played against Daniele Rugani in that match. Rugani subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and that diagnosis and their proximity to him sent the Inter squad into lockdown.

Lukaku says that being separated from his family has been a real struggle, but that the team is still taking care of him.

"I almost went crazy one day. I can't go out, I can't go shopping. I'm locked up in the house. I miss everyday life, being with my mom, with my son and brother,” he told Ian Wright in a video interview.

“I’m with my physiotherapist, they bring me food every day. At noon lunch arrives on time, I eat fish and vegetables.

"They provided me with an exercise bike. I asked in our group chat who had one at home and after two hours they brought one to each of us"

Despite his frustrations the 26-year-old understands the importance of the precautions he and his teammates are being asked to take.

His mother has diabetes, putting her in a high risk group, and he understands he must not expose her to the deadly virus.

“You have to be careful. My mom, for example, has diabetes, so I can't even go home and touch her.”

The two strikers didn’t only discuss the pandemic and when the subject turned to football the former striker admitted he was a Juventus target but said his heart was always set on Inter and linking up with coach Antonio Conte.

"It is true, but my mind has always been at Inter and their coach,” he confessed.

“The Nerazzurri were my favorite team as a child thanks to Adriano, Ronaldo and Christian Vieri, with whom I now have an excellent relationship.

“Conte already wanted me at Chelsea, I have never had any doubts and since I arrived in Milan I have concentrated on training and on returning to the best form.”