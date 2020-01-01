Hyderabad FC: All you need to know about Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Goal takes a look at the career of Hyderabad's Spanish centre-back...

Odei Onaindia is expected to lead the backline for Hyderabad FC in the upcoming season of the (ISL).

The Nizams have got a new manager in Manuel Roca to guide them after a disappointing debut season. They have made wholesale changes to the squad and have roped in six new foreigners.

Onaindia is a no-nonsense defender with plenty of experience of playing in the Spanish Segunda B Division. His aerial prowess will be a threat to opposition defence during set-pieces.

Jersey Number: 16

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in the Basque region of , he started honing his football skills at a local club called Lekeitio FT. In 2007, he joined the developmental side of Athletic Bilbao and stayed there for a season.

In 2008, he joined Tercera Division side Basconia. But soon he was loaned out to CD Elgoibar where he made his professional debut.

Senior Career

Onaindia has established himself as a key figure in defece during his various stints with Tercera sides. In 2010, he joined SCD Durango and made 34 appearances and scored two goals. After a year, he joined SD Amorebieta in Segunda B and spent two seasons with the club. He missed only one game in his two seasons and started in all matches.

He has represented various Segunda B sides like Barakaldo CF, Burgos and UD Melilla. In 2018-19 he joined CD Mirandes and helped the side gain promotion from Segunda B to Segunda Division. He made 31 appearances in that season and racked up more than 2500 minutes.

In 2019-20, Mirandes had a brilliant run in the Copa Del Rey as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament. He played every minute of the campaign until his side was defeated by . On the road to the semis, they had vanquished some top teams of like , and . He even scored against the Yellow Submarines at home in a comfortable 4-2 win.

He also scored a late injury-time goal against FC Cadiz in the league to earn a late point for his side in a thrilling 3-3 draw. After his contract ended with Mirandes in 2020, he joined ISL side Hyderabad FC.