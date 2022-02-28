'Can you calm down a little bit?!' - Hudson-Odoi reveals thoughts on Tuchel touchline instructions

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel's touchline instructions, admitting he would sometimes like the Chelsea boss to "calm down a little bit and stop shouting as much".

Tuchel has quickly established himself as one of the top coaches in the Premier League since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat in January 2021.

The German has delivered Champions League and Club World Cup success while transforming Chelsea into a solid defensive unit, but Hudson-Odoi says there is one downside to his managerial approach.

What has been said?

The Blues winger would prefer if Tuchel was a little more clear when giving out instructions from the technical area, as he currently has a penchant for getting a bit too animated and raising his voice to an inaudible level.

"The manager is a very good guy, tactically he’s amazing," Hudson-Odoi told the Daily Mail before Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool. "He knows how to get the best out of each player, sometimes it might be in a way that you don’t want to hear it or he might be shouting in a way that you think: 'Why are you shouting so much on the touchline?'

"At the same time, he wants what is best for the team. Sometimes it’s hard to understand and you think to yourself: 'Can you calm down a little bit and stop shouting as much?'

"He’s trying to get a message across and make it clear to you that: 'Listen, I want this from you because I want to win the game. I’m not just going to shout at you, I’ll shout at everybody to make sure we get the best out of everybody, and we win the game. Or get the 100 per cent out of everybody'.

"It’s definitely a different sort of manager compared to the others ones I’ve been under. He’s always on his toes, always up and ready to make a gesture or talk. Just very vocal.

"It’s good on the pitch but sometimes it’s like: 'Can you quieten down a little bit, not shout as much?' But it’s OK."

Hudson-Odoi addresses England snub

Hudson-Odoi went on to address the criticism he received after snubbing a call-up to the England U21 squad at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old, who is also eligible to represent Ghana, has been accused of picking and choosing which games to play for the Three Lions.

"I didn’t not go to England because I thought I was bigger than them or I was being big time or anything like that," he said.

"It was just me trying to get back into the team in Chelsea and focusing on club football as much as possible: to be a regular player, an option to always play and be involved.

"People thought: 'Oh, he’s being big time or arrogant'. Or he’s being somebody he shouldn’t be. I’m not that person at all."

Hudson-Odoi has won three senior caps for England at international level, but he added on the prospect of playing for the U21s again in the near future: "I’m good with all the coaches there. I have no problems with any of them. If it [an Under 21 call-up] came again, who knows?"

