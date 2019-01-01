Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

The England international will miss the rest of the season following confirmation of his injury

have confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday's 2-2 draw with and he will have surgery on Tuesday evening.

Hudson-Odoi was forced off just before half-time at Stamford Bridge having gone down after a heavy touch of the ball.

The 18-year-old winger instantly looked in agony and was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Hudson-Odoi wrote on social media after the game that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon, and although assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said at the time the severity of the injury was unconfirmed, that initial diagnosis ultimately proved accurate.

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!! pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

A brief statement on Chelsea's website confirmed Hudson-Odoi is due to have surgery on Tuesday. It read: "Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening."

He will miss the rest of the season and 's Nations League Finals campaign in June, while he could potentially be absent for the start of the 2019-20 Premier League calendar as well.

Hudson-Odoi made his debut for Chelsea in last season's fourth round game against , going onto feature in the Premier League for the first time just a few days later against Bournemouth.

This season he has gone onto make a further 28 appearances for the Blues, but he didn't start his first game until just a few weeks ago, the 3-0 win against .

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had been under pressure from fans and pundits to start the regular in the Premier League.

After coming on as a sub for the senior England team against in March to become the country's youngest ever debutant in a competitive game, he then started and impressed a few days later against Montenegro.

He was the subject of several failed bids from in the January transfer window, and with him having not signed a new contract, his future remains unclear. Sarri, however, recently said that he expects the Londonder to remain at Stamford Bridge for many more years.