Hudson-Odoi injured in first half of Chelsea clash vs Burnley

The teenage winger went down with what looked like a toe injury and was replaced on the right wing by Pedro

Callum Hudson-Odoi has limped off the field in the first half of ’s Premier League game with .

The 18-year-old winger, who had forced himself into Maurizio Sarri’s first team plans in recent weeks, went down towards the end of the first period after suffering no apparent contact.

Hudson-Odoi, who was replaced by Pedro, limped down the Stamford Bridge tunnel with the assistance of club staff.

The injury to his home-grown star will worry Sarri as Willian was already out of the match-day squad with a thigh injury, although the Brazilian is expected to be fit for the Blues next Premier League game against .

Hudson-Odoi had made it four consecutive starts in a row by beginning Monday evening’s game, which could see Chelsea leapfrog and into third place with a win.

The match was even at 2-2 when the player limped off, with Chelsea having fought back to a 2-1 lead through N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain. They’d been behind to a wonderful Jeff Hendrick goal and surrendered their lead when Ashley Barnes finished off from close range.

Despite his first-half goal Kante was substituted at half time, replaced by Mateo Kovacic. Goal was told that the French midfielder was suffering from a back problem.

London-born Hudson-Odoi made his first international start for before he’d started a Premier League game for Chelsea when he appeared against Montenegro, registering an assist to Chelsea team-mate Ross Barkley.

Chelsea fans had clamoured for the tricky wide man to get top-flight starts but Sarri made them wait.

The Italian finally gave the player an opportunity to play from the outset in the league on April 3, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to register an assist in their first start in the competition.

were repeatedly linked with Hudson-Odoi in January, with the team tabling a bid of £35m ($45m) to secure his services.

Hudson-Odoi was reportedly frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at Chelsea and considering following fellow teenager and England team-mate Jadon Sancho to , but the Stamford Bridge club refused to let him leave.