Hudson-Odoi has not proven anything yet - Hoddle

The former England manager believes that the Blues' 18-year-old winger has to be given the chance to prove himself at the top level

youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has not proven anything yet, according to Glenn Hoddle.

Hudson-Odoi was the subject of a £35m bid from in the January transfer window but ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

There has been a great deal of clamour for the youngster to get more minutes, with Willian and Pedro failing to impress consistently in the right-wing berth.

However, former manager Hoddle believes that Hudson-Odoi's lack of minutes should temper opinions about him.

"He needs to get out there and play, he hasn’t played enough," Hoddle said on BT Sport.

"He hasn’t had 20 games, the amount of time he has had on the pitch is 766 minutes, eight and a half games. They are talking about selling him for £40million. He has not proven anything yet."

Hudson-Odoi has recorded two goals and an assist from just 311 minutes of action, but Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has consistently selected Willian and Pedro ahead of his bright young prospect.

And Hoddle is keen for the teenager to be given the chance to show the world what he is capable of.

"This is the problem, first of all, he has to get the chance to go in there and get the experience under his belt.

"He looks the part. I am very disappointed and I expected him to be playing today [against ]. You know what Pedro can do, you know what Willian can do, he has got to be given a chance.

"We don’t know where he can go, we don’t know how good he is, he hasn’t been tested against the top teams. I haven’t seen him tear Man City apart or go in Europe and tear people apart.

"He has got immense talent, he looks the part but he needs the time to play."

Willian and Pedro were both on the scoresheet on Thursday, with Hudson-Odoi coming into the match late in the second half to replace Willian and adding a third goal in the 90th minute.

Chelsea host in the Premier League next before the second leg of their knockout tie in Kiev.