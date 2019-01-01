How will Mexico line up against Paraguay?

Tata Martino is expected to make sweeping changes to his starting XI that topped Chile 3-1 on Friday

The national team is looking to follow up on a successful start to 2019 with another victory when it takes on on Tuesday.

The team's new manager, Gerardo "Tata" Martino used a strong lineup in the 3-1 win against on Friday, playing eight players with World Cup experience, but also had a surprise twist or two including handing an international debut to Monterrey midfielder Carlos Rodriguez.

Martino will make changes to see more of the players he's called in for this squad. As we do before each match, Goal has taken a stab at the potential lineup with three possible XIs. Check back an hour before kickoff for the confirmed lineup.

Sweeping change

This lineup sees all 11 players changed out, which seems about right with Martino having 28 different players at his disposal. Raul Gudino gets his shot at goalkeeper, stepping in for veteran Guillermo Ochoa. It wouldn't be a shock to see Hugo Gonzalez in this space, and they may go 45 minutes each.

The fullbacks could be switched, with Miguel Layun able to play either right back or left back and Club America's young player Jorge Sanchez more accustomed to going on the left side. After sitting for the previous match, look for -based partnership Nestor Araujo and Diego Reyes to get the nod against the Albiroja.

In the midfield, Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez gets his chance as the deep man in the midfield, where he can also slip in to the back line to assist when needed, while Jonathan dos Santos goes on the right and Erick Gutierrez builds on the 15-minute cameo he made Friday with a start.

Up top, it's youth around a veteran with El Tri's all-time leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez sandwiched between teenage sensation Diego Lainez and 20-year-old Roberto Alvarado.

Even younger faces

Martino could go even younger by bringing in 21-year-old Alexis Vega of Chivas to start up top between 18-year-old Lainez and 20-year-old Alvarado.

There also could be space in the starting lineup for Victor Guzman. The Pachuca player stood out in Mexico's games between the World Cup and now but wasn't included in the squad for Friday's contest against Chile.

Otherwise, the lineup already is a bit of an "El Tri of the future," though Jesus Gallardo or Edson Alvarez would make the team even younger were they to be back in the starting lineup.

Repeating players

Article continues below

It is unlikely, but Martino could utilize several players who performed well against Chile again. Edson Alvarez could use more minutes at central midfield for the national team, as his role continues to shift at the club level. While Vazquez is a nice player, he already is 31 and may not be in the long-term plans for Martino and Mexico.

Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez is another option, with the Tigres player able to go again at right back and this time combine with Lainez down the right flank. That would let Jorge Sanchez swap to the left-back spot, his more natural role.

With so many players in camp, don't expect to see this many repeating players (or Hirving Lozano, who we've tossed in just for a bit of fun) in Martino's XI. Still, it's not out of the realm of possibility.