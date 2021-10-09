How to watch Spain vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final from India?

Spain and France will be hunting for their maiden Nations League trophy when they lock horns in Milan for Sunday’s final.

Luis Enrique’s men overcame European champions Italy 2-1 in their semi-final, with a brace by Ferran Torres, while Les Bleus came back from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2 to be in the opposite corner.

Here's how to watch Spain vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Spain and France start?

Game Spain vs France Date Monday, October 11 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Spain vs France on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Spain vs France: Team news

Match-winner Torres will face a late fitness test after coming off injured in the victory over Italy, with Yeremi Pino in line to replace him in attack should he fail to recover.

Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury, while N’Golo Kante is unavailable due to COVID-19.

