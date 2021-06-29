How to watch England vs Germany in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

Gareth Southgate will be hoping for the tie not to get to penalty shootouts, himself having missed from the spot in a semi-final defeat 25 years ago

England will be out to banish memories of Euro 96 disappointment when they welcome Germany to Wembley in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash.

Although always considered models of consistency at this level, it is hard to know what to expect from Joachim Low’s team after a topsy-turvy group stage. After opening their campaign with a frustrating 1-0 defeat that saw them fail to really trouble France, they exploded with an exciting 4-2 victory over Portugal before just about earning the draw they required versus Hungary.

In contrast, the Three Lions have been extremely steady so far, yet to concede a goal but scoring just twice themselves in three controlled yet uninspired performances.

Here's how to watch England vs Germany in India.

What time does England vs Germany start?

Game England vs Germany Date Tuesday, June 29 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch England vs Germany on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will England vs Germany take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It will also be the scene of three games in Group D, where it shares hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

England vs Germany: Team news & key stats

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will face late fitness tests as they come out of COVID-19 isolation on the day of the game, while Southgate is reportedly weighing up switching from a back four to a back three for this clash.

Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller all played against Hungary after overcoming minor injuries, leaving Jonas Hoffman and Lukas Klostermann as the only doubts here.

Key stats:

This is the third meeting between England and Germany at the European Championship – Germany won 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the 1996 semi-final, before England won 1-0 in the group stages at EURO 2000.



England have never won a European Championships knockout match in 90 minutes (D4 L2) – four games have gone to penalties, with England only progressing once via this method, against Spain at Wembley at EURO 96.



Raheem Sterling has scored 14 goals in his last 19 appearances for England, after scoring just twice in his first 45 appearances for the national team. All 16 of Sterling’s goals for England have come in competitive internationals, with only Steve Bloomer scoring more with every goal coming in competitive games (28 goals, all in Home Nations matches).



Germany’s Ilkay Gündogan has scored twice at Wembley Stadium, for Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final and for Manchester City in the Premier League. He could become just the second player to score at the ground for a club side and the German national team, after Per Mertesacker.

