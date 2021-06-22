How to watch Czech Republic vs England in Euro 2020 from India?

Having failed to hit top gear at Euro 2020 so far, Gareth Southgate's side will be hoping for a big win against the Czechs

Czech Republic and England will compete for first place in Group D when they meet at Wembley in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 clash.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s men are top of the group on goal difference after taking four points from the opening two matches, beating Scotland 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with Croatia.

After beating Croatia 1-0, England couldn't find an answer to Scotland's stubborn defence.

Here's how to watch Czech Republic vs England in India.

What time does Czech Republic vs England start?

Game Czech Republic vs England Date Wednesday, June 23 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Czech Republic vs England on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Euro 2020 Group D look like

The Czech Republic stay top of Group D - equal on points with England - despite points being shared after a 1-1 draw against Croatia with Patrick Scheck finding the back of the net, as the Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by Scotland.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 Croatia 🇭🇷 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Where will Czech Republic vs England take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It will also be the scene of three games in Group D, where it shares hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

Czech Republic vs England: Team news & key stats

Alex Kral and Tomas Holes will compete for a place alongside Tomas Soucek in centre midfield, having started one game each so far.

Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire are in contention to start after returning from injury, while Jack Grealish will be pushing for a first start given the lack of creativity on display against the Scots.

Key stats:

The Czech Republic and England were in the same qualifying group for UEFA Euro 2020 – England won 5-0 at Wembley and the Czech Republic prevailed 2-1 in Prague. They are facing each other in a major tournament for the first time.



The four previous meetings between the Czech Republic and England have produced 14 goals, an average of 3.5 per game.



England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on MD2 was their 17th goalless draw at the EUROs/World Cup combined, the most of any nation.

