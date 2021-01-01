How to watch Man City vs Gladbach, Real Madrid vs Atalanta and other Champions League Round of 16 matches in India - TV, live stream, fixtures
The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League in currently underway in the Round of 16 stage.
From the second leg matches, Borussia Dortmund have advanced to the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 5-4 against Sevilla while Juventus crashed out despite a 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium on accont of Porto's two away goals in the 4-4 aggregate scoreline.
Liverpool advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig this evening, securing a 4-0 aggregate triumph, while PSG have progressed 5-2 on aggregate and at the cost of Barcelona's exit.
Manchester City have a 2-0 first leg victory over Gladbach, and Real Madrid secured an unconvincing first-leg win against an Atalanta side who were down to 10 men for over 70 minutes, ahead of the repeat ties in the second leg among the mid-week fixtures next week.
Chelsea have a vital 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich enjoy a 4-1 advantage over Lazio from the first leg.
Here's how to watch the matches from India.
Contents
Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
First leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Feb 17
|01:30
|RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 17
|01:30
|Barcelona 1-4 PSG
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Porto 2-1 Juventus
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Lazio 1-4 Bayern
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Second leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Juventus 3-2 Porto
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|PSG 1-1 Barcelona
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Real Madrid vs Atalanta
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Man City vs Monchengladbach
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Bayern vs Lazio
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Related Links