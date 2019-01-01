How to represent England as a professional FIFA 19 player

You could soon proudly sport the Three Lions badge on your chest in the eNations Cup which sees countries and gamers competing

Tired of always beating your friends or housemates at FIFA and reckon you could take on anyone? Then this may be your chance to prove yourself as the FA is searching for players to represent in the upcoming tournament, the FIFA eNations Cup.

The tournament will see representatives from 16 different countries with , , and amongst the confirmed participants so far.

Entry is open to all levels of players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One who are English residents and aged 16 or above. Online qualifiers will be held this weekend, which will then decide the four finalists who will advance to the live finals on Thursday, March 14 to decide England's two players.

Even if you aren't a professional, you still have a good chance of qualifying as the online qualifiers are the same time as the FUT Champions Cup in Singapore - meaning you won't have to face current World No.1 Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt or former world champion Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing.

However, that doesn't mean the participants will avoid taking on pro players altogether as two of the four spots in the live final have already been given to two seasoned players: 's Shan 'Shellzz' Springette and 's ePremier League representative Jas 'Jas1875x' Singh.

Although Shellzz has represented England in FIFA before, those were only friendlies as the eNations Cup signals the first time England has ever been represented in a FIFA tournament.

The FA's chief commercial and football development officer Mark Bullingham explained the magnitude of this opportunity: "This presents an exciting opportunity for Three Lions fans to help form a new chapter in England’s history and add a 29th side to our current stable of national teams.

"The FA prides itself on being a modern, innovative organisation that strives to engage and inspire all generations of football fans. FIFA 19 is played by hundreds of millions of players daily with many selecting our male and female players so we have a great chance to engage with these."

You can find the link for this weekend's online qualifiers here.