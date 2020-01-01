How Sanusi and Mbemba helped Porto win Portuguese Super Cup title

The Nigeria and the DR Congo internationals delivered fine performances as the Blue and Whites secured victory over the Eagles

Zaidu Sanusi and Chancel Mbemba were in action as FC beat 2-0 on Wednesday night to lift the Portuguese Super Cup title.

Sanusi was afforded his 15th appearance in the encounter after teaming up with the Blue and Whites from Santa Clara in the summer.

The international started the game and formed part of a four-man defence along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Mbemba, Pepe and Wilson Manafa.

The full-back impressed in the encounter to help the Blue and Whites secure a record 22 Portuguese Super Cup title in their history.

Sergio Oliveira opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the game, converting his effort from the penalty spot.

Luis Diaz then sealed the victory in the 90th minute to ensure Porto continue their domination of the Super Cup.

Sanus featured for the duration of the match while Mbemba, who made his 17th appearance this season for Jorge Jesus’ men, was on parade for 76 minutes before he was replaced by Diogo Leite.

The African stars will be expected to continue their impressive performances when Porto take on Vitoria Guimaraes in their next league game on December 29.

Porto currently lie third on the table with 22 points from 10 games and will hope to close the four-point gap to league leaders to challenge for the league title.

Sanusi has previously featured for Gil Vicente, Mirandela before joining Santa Clara in 2019, where he made 24 league appearances during his one-year stay.

The full-back has three appearances for the Nigeria national team since he was afforded his debut against in October.

The 23-year-old left-back will hope to continue his fine form for Porto to enjoy more call-ups to the Super Eagles.