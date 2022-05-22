How Salah and Mane propelled Liverpool past Boly’s Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane played crucial roles as Liverpool secured a 3-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although the Reds made a false start against Bruno Lage’s men, the Egypt and Senegal internationals ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side ended up on the winning side.

Just three minutes into the game, the visitors took a shock lead after Raul Jimenez set up Pedro Neto.

Lifted by their early setback, the hosts bounced back to restore parity in the 24th minute courtesy of Mane.

Thiago Alcantara flicked Ibrahima Konate’s pass into the Senegal international’s path, who sprinted into the box before firing past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The former Southampton man has now scored six goals on the final day of a Premier League season with Liverpool, the most of any player for the club.

Interestingly, three of those six strikes have come against the Molineux Stadium outfit.

While the game was looking destined to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, Salah put Klopp’s men ahead with six minutes left on the clock thanks to Joel Matip’s assist, with Andy Robertson netting the third in the 89th minute.

Two of Mane’s three shots went on target with four key passes, and 56 touches to his credit.

Furthermore, he was fouled once, and dispossessed on two occasions while accounting for 40 passes and 72.5 per cent.

Defensively, he made two total tackles and was penalised for committing a foul.

For Salah – who was introduced for Diogo Jota in the 58th minute - aside from finding the net, he accounted for eight shots, three shots on target, 22 touches, ten passes and a passing accuracy of 80 per cent.

Even with the result, Liverpool failed to secure the league title as Manchester City silenced Aston Villa 3-2 in a thrilling showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Regardless, manager Klopp is proud of his men’s effort according to his interview on the Liverpool website: “Yeah, I am, of course, I am. The boys played an incredible season, the whole journey of 2021-22 so far is absolutely exceptional.

“I think the game today showed again so much about these boys. We concede an early goal, which gave us a knock, I have to say.

“Didn’t play football really, not like we usually play. Have to take off Thiago early, which is not helpful. Then you still find a way – it’s absolutely outstanding. 92 points obviously is crazy with all the games we played.”