Goal has put together the key information about what the drug testing process for footballers entails, including how often they are tested

Doping is widely banned in football, with the sport's governing bodies regularly taking measures to make sure it doesn't occur within the game.

To do this, athletes get drug tested to make sure they are not taking performance-enhancing substances.

Goal has what you need to know about how often footballers are drug tested, what the process consists of and more.

How often are footballers drug tested?

According to the FA, footballers can be tested completely randomly at any given moment – whether or not they are at the training ground or at the stadium.

There is no official confirmation about how many times a footballer can be tested, but seeing as tests are random, they could range from as often as several times a week to once a month.

Athletes are given no warning in advance about being drug tested.

Regular drug testing is done to combat doping in the sport.

"You can be drug tested at any time and location, including after a game, at a training session or at home," states the information on the FA official website.

"You will be asked to provide a urine and/or a blood sample and may get tested multiple times during the season. In addition, the anti-doping testing programme in Football incorporates an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) and Players may be selected for blood testing regularly across the season."

The FA have also outlined key facts about what being drug tested entails, including the information that players who refuse a test can be handed a four-year suspension from football:

All testing will be without advance notice. This means no warning will be given of the test.

Do not refuse to take the test as this may lead to a 4-year suspension from football.

You must stay in full view of the Doping Control Officer (DCO) or Chaperone from the moment you have been notified that you have been selected for testing until the process is complete.

If you are selected for a drug test you are required to report to the Doping Control Station (DCS) immediately.

You will be asked to remove enough clothing so that the DCO or Chaperone can directly observe the passing of the urine from the body into the collection vessel.

If your sample is too dilute, then you will be required to provide an additional sample. Do not overhydrate as this may result in further dilute samples being provided.

Please show respect to the Anti-Doping Officials at all times during the process.

They continued: "Players should feel prepared and know their rights and responsibilities when they are notified to be tested by a Chaperone or Doping Control Officer."

What is doping in football?

In sport, doping is the consuming of banned substances – such as performance-enhancers – that are taken to improve performance.

Doping is banned in the sport by FIFA.

These are taken with the hope of increasing both stamina and strength, giving them what is considered an unseen advantage over their team-mates and opponents on the pitch.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has described doping as "the intentional or unintentional use of prohibited substances and prohibited methods on the current doping list".

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) definition in the World Anti-Doping Code has been accepted as the international standard since 2004.