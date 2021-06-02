How many goals will Osimhen score for Napoli next season?

Goal readers have had their say on the number of goals the striker will contribute for the Parthenopeans in next season’s Serie A campaign

Victor Osimhen will score between 15 and 20 goals for Napoli during the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, according to the majority vote conducted by Goal readers.

The Nigeria international was highly impressive during his stint at Belgium’s Royal Charleroi as he managed 36 goals in 37 appearances, which earned him a €14m (£13m/$17m) move to Lille in 2019.

His imposing form continued in Ligue 1 as he found the net on 18 occasions in 38 appearances for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants. That fuelled his move to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m) a year later.

In his maiden season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Osimhen scored 10 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

As his Italian outfit look to begin life without Gennaro Gattuso next term, we asked our readers how many goals the Super Eagles star would turn in for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

How many Serie A goals will Victor Osimhen score for Spalletti's Napoli in 2021-22? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 31, 2021

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a tiny 3.2 percent of total votes cast claimed Osimhen would score a maximum of seven goals for Napoli. This is understandable because he scored seven times in his first full season in Europe.

In the last three seasons, the striker has scored a minimum of 10 goals in a league campaign. Little wonder, 17.9% of voters think the Super Eagle would find the net between eight and 14 times.

A huge 43.7% percent of the total votes cast predicted he would score between 15 and 20 goals for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona giants.

Lastly, 35.3% feel he will score at least 21 goals for the Campania-based outfit.

Plausible as this optimism may sound, this mark looks unlikely having in mind that the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup winner’s highest tally ever remains 13 goals – a figure he achieved in 2019-2020 at Lille.

Spalletti’s appointment was confirmed on Saturday and Osimhen's agent William D'Avila praised the recruitment of the 62-year-old while backing the 22-year-old to shine under him.

“It will be great for the team to have a top coach like him [Spalleti]. 4-2-3-1 will be the formation and Victor will be the offensive force,” D’Avila told Kiss Kiss Napoli.