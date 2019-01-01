Horoya 0-0 Wydad Casablanca: Moroccans hold Horoya to goalless draw in Conakry

Horoya will now hope for at least a scoring draw when they visit Wydad Casablanca for the return leg next weekend

and Horoya played out a 0-0 draw in a Caf quarter-final, first leg at the Stade du 28 Septembre on Saturday.

With goal-scoring opportunities few and far between, Horoya will travel to for next weekend’s second leg hoping to hold Wydad to a scoring draw and reach the semi-finals for the first time/

Knowing that they recorded a 0-0 scoreline at home against at this stage of the competition last season, before capitulating in the second leg, Horoya might be a bit concerned.

Wydad should be satisfied with the draw as they search for a third Caf Champions League crown, the previous title having been won as recent as two years ago.

The result saw Horoya extend their unbeaten home run in the competition to 16 games.

As for Wydad, their poor away record continued as they failed to win for the 12th time in their last 13 matches on the road.