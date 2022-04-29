Hope Solo enters alcohol rehab and postpones Hall of Fame induction

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo has confirmed she will enter an alcohol rehabilitation centre after her recent DUI-related arrest.

The ex-player has also requested her National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony be postponed while she receives treatment.

Solo was arrested last month for allegedly driving under the influence and was later charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanour child abuse.

What did Hope Solo say?

In a statement released on Twitter, Solo said: “I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.

"At this time my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Solo released a statement shortly after her arrest last month though she only alluded to the charges, saying "we will be able to share the facts in due time.”

The 40-year-old is due to answer the charges in court in North Carolina on June 28.

Further reading