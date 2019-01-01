Hong Kong firm Living 3D Holdings set to sign sponsorship deal with NEROCA FC

The Hong Kong based company is set to sponsor NEROCA in the upcoming I-League season...

outfit are in advanced talks with Living3D for a sponsorship deal for one-year, Goal has learnt.

If the deal is struck between the two parties then it would see the Hong Kong-based firm taking care of all expenses pertaining to player wages and the clubs upkeep.

Living 3D is a public company traded in OTC market in USA. They specialize in R&D, integration, and adoption of the latest technology.

Founded in 1987, the company was reformed in 2016 by its new founder Stephen Yip and Edward Lau, and since then the company has successfully established business in more than seven countries. It has become an active participant in the areas of FinTech, eGaming, Cloud Computing, eCommerce, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. After a two years of corporate restructuring, the company now offers more than 20 innovative product and solution with clients from 5 different countries.

The Manipur-based club will continue to play their home matches from the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Gift Raikhan has been reappointed as the coach for the upcoming season and the orange brigade are already in talks with three players from FC. In the meanwhile, they have roped in former and winger Abinash Ruidas along with Zodingliana Ralte.