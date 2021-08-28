Holtman elated as his goal is compared to Nigeria great Okocha's in Bundesliga

We have been reminded of how, many years ago, the Super Eagles legend danced past Karlsruher SC defenders before firing past a hapless Oliver Khan

VFL Bochum's Gerrit Holtman is delighted his famous goal, against Mainz 05 in the 2-0 win at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga last weekend, is compared to the one Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha scored in 1993.

Holtman dribbled 56 meters past several players in his former team before cutting in and calmly slotting the ball past Robin Zentner in the Mainz goal. The second goal was scored by Sebastian Polter as the promoted side collected their maiden win after the opening day's 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg.

It has been compared with the goal Okocha, who was then playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, scored against Karlsruher SC almost three decades ago. The former Super Eagle literally danced past three defenders in the 18-yard area before slotting the ball past legendary custodian Oliver Khan back then. It remains to be one of the most famous goals in the Bundesliga.

Holtman discussed his amazing goal with the media in Germany.

"I chose exactly how I would get through there. There was a small space available and I took a close look at it," Holtman said as quoted by the Bundesliga website.

"You admired it as a child," the 26-year-old commented on Okocha's goal. "It went through as if it were only flagpoles. I would be happy if my goal was compared with it."

Should the fans expect another goal like that from him?

"I am Gerrit Holtmann and not Lionel Messi. And it should stay that way," he concluded.

The winger joined Bochum in 2020 from Mainz and has since scored four goals in the 22 matches he has played. He played for Eintracht Braunschweig II from 2014 to 2015 and scored 11 goals in 29 games. He caught the attention of the senior team and he was eventually promoted.

However, he managed just four goals in 31 games he played in the 2015/2016 season and that is when Mainz came in for him. The forward played 26 matches for them and scored two goals.

He also played for the club's junior side making nine appearances before being loaned to SC Paderborn where he scored one goal in 24 matches. He will be leading Bochum against FC Koln on Saturday.