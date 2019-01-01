Hoeness confirms summer spending spree for Bayern

The supremo admits that the German giants are planning for the biggest investment in players the club have ever had

president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the club will be involved in a summer spending spree as they look to refurbish an ageing squad that endured a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

September through until November saw the champions struggle for consistency, with a number of losses and draws seeing rocket up the table to leave Bayern coach Niko Kovac's future hanging in the balance.

The Bavarians have since rescued their form somewhat, now matching Dortmund on points in domestic competition, although a recent 3-1 defeat to saw them dumped out of the at the round of 16.

Better performances are required from the German giants if they are to lift another European trophy, but with star players such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben entering the final years of their careers, new blood may be needed to reach the desired level.

Bayern have wrapped up deals for Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard – who will arrive in the summer – while the likes of Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso still have plenty of time to develop, but club supremo Hoeness says it will not end there.

“We are in the process of rejuvenating our team,” he said at a brokerage fair in Munich. “It's the biggest investment programme FC Bayern has ever had.”

It remains to be seen whether star James Rodriguez will make his loan move from permanent, but good form at a domestic level this season could force the hand of the money men in Bavaria.

“It all depends on what our coach decides," Hoeness recently told Sport1 of James' potential stay in .

“If he [Kovac] says he wants James for next season, we'll pay the €42 million. It is up to us what happens.

“We have an option we can either trigger before May or not. If we decide that's what we will do, he will have to stay. But we haven't yet made any decision on the subject."