Higuain compared to Suarez by Sarri as Chelsea boss hints at summer signing

The Argentine has not made the expected impact since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January, but he could still complete a permanent transfer

Gonzalo Higuain has been compared to Luis Suarez by boss Maurizio Sarri, with the Blues still considering a move to make his loan switch from permanent.

The Argentine striker was taken to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

With Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud failing to convince, Sarri opted to bring in a proven performer that he has previously worked with at .

Higuain has struggled to make the expected impact in English football, but he is not the first to fall into that category.

Sarri is eager to highlight that point, with the Italian considering a man with four goals to his name to still be finding his feet.

He told BBC Sport of Higuain: “For a striker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League, for every striker.

“I remember Suarez at in first season only scores three goals, then 16, then 24, but it's difficult to adapt to this Premier League. I think in the next season he will be able to score a lot.”

Pressed further on whether the 31-year-old will be back in west London for 2019-20, Sarri added: “I don't know, I'm not in charge of the market so I cannot answer these questions. In theory, yes.”

While Higuain drew another blank on his most recent outing, Chelsea were able to claim a 1-1 draw from a trip to fellow Premier League top-four hopefuls Manchester United.

That result has left qualification in their own hands, with the Blues also chasing down a possible route into elite continental competition through the .

Sarri has faced criticism at times during his debut campaign at the helm, but he considers his side to have enjoyed a productive season.

He added to Sky Sports: “We need two wins. With this we are sure. Four points depends on goal difference.

“We played the final of the League Cup. We are fighting for the top four and in semi-final of the Europa League. We have done a good season. Now we need to take two very important targets.”

Chelsea may be taking on that challenge without a number of senior stars, with Antonio Rudiger and Willian providing injury headaches at Old Trafford.

“The most serious problem is Rudiger for his knee,” said Sarri.

“We have a problem with Willian for a knock. But the most serious is Antonio.”

Chelsea are back in action on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final showdown with , before then returning to Premier League duty at home to on Sunday.