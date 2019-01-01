'He's ready!' - Man Utd and Barcelona-linked Olmo tipped to join European elite by Dinamo boss

Nenad Bjelica expects the Spanish playmaker to leave Croatia sooner rather than later, with a number of top clubs thought to be chasing his services

head coach Nenad Bjelica has revealed that Dani Olmo has already received "many offers" to leave the club, with it his belief that the midfielder will eventually accept a move to one of Europe's major leagues.

Olmo is widely considered to be one of the most talented players of his generation, a status which was underlined by his performances at the U21 European Championships this summer.

The 21-year-old was instrumental in 's run to glory and even scored in a 2-1 victory over in the final, before heading back to Dinamo for pre-season.

Olmo has helped Dinamo climb to the top of the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga once again at the start of the 2019-20 season, while also starring in the .

The Spaniard has contributed six goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, attracting plenty of interest from some of the biggest names in world football in the process.

Barcelona and Manchester United are among those reportedly keeping a close eye on Olmo's progress ahead of the January transfer window, with his current manager already resigned to losing his prized asset in the near future.

Bjelica told 24sata: "Dani is impressive both as a footballer and as a person. He's very modest and ambitious at the same time. He wants to learn every day and I'm proud to have him on the team.

"I think we are just watching his last matches at Dinamo. There are so many offers. In the end, the club and the player will decide together what is best for both sides. He is ready to play for the best clubs in Europe."

Olmo was handed his maiden call up to Spain's senior squad earlier this month and could be granted his debut over the latest international break.

La Roja are due to host Malta tomorrow before another home clash against Romania on Monday, as they wrap up their qualifying campaign.

Spain are already safely through to next year's competition, which gives Robert Moreno the opportunity to blood some of the younger members of his squad.

Olmo will return to Dinamo next week to resume domestic duties at club level, with Hadjuk Split set to arrive at Stadion Maksimir on November 22.

Bjelica's side will travel to in the Champions League four days later, with a spot in Group C's top two still very much up for grabs.