'He’s got everything' - Roberto Carlos praises Shaw after 'Shawberto Carlos' comparisons

The Manchester United full-back's displays at the tournament have earned widespread plaudits

Luke Shaw’s performances at Euro 2020 have been given the seal of approval by Roberto Carlos, after the England man earned comparisons with the Brazilian legend.

Shaw has been one of the standout players for the Three Lions during the tournament, particularly in the knockout stages, where he has three assists in two games.

After a man-of-the-match display in the quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday a nickname given to him by Manchester United fans earlier this season - ‘Shawberto Carlos’ – gained national attention, with Carlos now responding to the comparisons.

What did Carlos say about Shaw?

When asked for his thoughts on Shaw’s performances so far, Carlos told PA: “You can see he’s very motivated.

“He’s really improving, his performance against Ukraine was very good. He’s been an important part of this English team, along with all the others.

“He’s been improving each game and I think he’s got everything to get to the top. He’s the left-back for England, that in itself says a lot.”

Asked about the comparisons with himself the former defender, who earned 125 caps for Brazil between 1992 and 2006, was keen to play them down, saying the game was different when he played.

“I don’t like comparing,” added the 48-year-old, who was part of the Brazil squad that lifted the 2002 World Cup. “It’s two completely different periods in football. I had my time and now he’s having his.

“Similarities I think could be that he has strength and the desire to win, just like I did.”

The bigger picture

Though the ‘Shawberto Carlos’ comparisons have been partly made in jest, the fact Shaw is being compared to such an legendary player highlights how well he has performed in the tournament.

After missing the opening game win against Croatia Shaw has started every game since, with his attacking threat growing to match his defensive capabilities in wins against Germany and Ukraine.

His impressive displays come off the back of a fine season with Manchester United, which has seen Shaw revive his career under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his much-publicised struggles under previous boss Jose Mourinho.

He is almost certain to start Wednesday's huge semi-final against Denmark at Wembley as England look to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.

