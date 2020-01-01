'He's gone underground!' - How Neville & Carragher reacted to Liverpool's title win

A Manchester United legend was not overly keen to join in with the celebrations of those at Anfield after a Premier League triumph was confirmed

legend Jamie Carragher has been revelling in the Reds’ first Premier League title triumph, but fellow pundit and icon Gary Neville has “gone underground”.

After 30 long years, the English top-flight crown is heading back to Anfield.

Wild celebrations were sparked on Thursday as ’s 2-1 victory over at Stamford Bridge meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side could not be caught.

There never looked to be any danger of that happening, with Liverpool having been a dominant force throughout a record-breaking 2019-20 campaign.

They have, however, had to be patient in waiting to get over the line, with the coronavirus outbreak sparking fears that they may never get their hands on the crown.

Football has returned, though, and the Reds are back at the top of the domestic tree.

Emotions have spilled out on the back of that success, with Jurgen Klopp, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jordan Henderson among those to get a little teary when reflecting on the achievements of a special side.

Carragher, who came up short in a number of title bids during his own playing days, was another to get caught up in the excitement of bringing a three-decade barren run to a close.

He was eager to savour the moment alongside former rival and current colleague Neville, but the ex-United defender was nowhere to be found.

“I’m trying to get hold of him, there’s just no signal,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He’s gone underground again, G Nev. He said Man United were going to win the league before Liverpool at the start of the season – top pundit!”

"He's gone underground..." 🍾



How many missed calls from @Carra23 this morning @GNev2? pic.twitter.com/t3X4Gb40CM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 26, 2020

Carragher also delighted in reminding Neville of a now infamous tweet that he posted on the back of Premier League football being shut down in mid-March – with a few subtle alterations thrown in.

Neville, though, was long gone, with the United great having beat a hasty retreat from social media prior to the final whistle being blown in west London.

👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 25, 2020

While those with strong ties to Old Trafford are expected to lie low for the foreseeable future, as Liverpool delight in returning to the loftiest of perches, Neville has stated that he believes United could force their way back into title contention next season.

He told Sky Sports in early May: “I don’t know why it is but I feel a little more confident in Manchester United’s ability to challenge next season just because of what’s happened and the fact that they started to play a lot better before lockdown.”

Liverpool can be expected to have something to say about that, along with dethroned champions Manchester City and big-spending Chelsea, but it could be that the Premier League title race in 2020-21 is a little more competitive than it has been this term.