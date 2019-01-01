'He's a spectacular player' - Guardiola praises 'incredible' De Bruyne in Man City victory

The Belgian put in another man-of-the-match display as the Premier League champions overcame the second-placed Foxes at Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola singled out Kevin De Bruyne for praise following ’s win over Leicester on Saturday, saying the Belgian’s “incredible” performance drove the team to victory.

The 28-year-old was at his mercurial best as the Premier League champions came from behind to win 3-1 at Etihad Stadium.

Despite dominating the opening stages, Guardiola’s side fell behind courtesy of Jamie Vardy’s 17th Premier League goal of the season following a swift Foxes counter attack.

However, Man City were able to turn the game around before half-time, with Riyad Mahrez levelling against his old club before Ilkay Gundogan converted from the spot.

Pulling the strings from midfield was De Bruyne, whose bursting run into the area teed up Gabriel Jesus to make it 3-1 in the second half, his 13th assist of the season.

The former midfielder also hit the post in a performance that had everything but a goal.

He was substituted to a standing ovation in stoppage-time, later reassuring fans the reason he limped from the field was down to cramp rather than a serious injury.

It is an ominous warning for the rest of the division, with De Bruyne having been equality impressive during Man City’s 3-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola was quick to highlight the efforts of the talented Belgian.

"I am delighted with the way we played. We created a lot and played really good,” he told Sky Sports.

"We kept going forward and played balls so simply. We didn't want to make every action incredible, playing simple is why the team played good.

"I enjoyed it much more [than the game]. Kevin De Bruyne was incredible tonight - he won the game for us.

"He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player.”

The win moves Man City to within a point of second-placed Leicester, though they are still 11 points behind leaders , who have a game in hand on both clubs.

Next up for Manchester City is a trip to on Friday before hosting two days later.