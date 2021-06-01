Hertha director Bobic unsure on Cunha's future amid Leeds & Liverpool links

The Olympiastadion chief says he's in the dark with regards to the Brazilian forward's mindset heading into the summer transfer window

Newly-appointed Hertha Berlin sporting director Fredi Bobic has admitted that he's unsure on Matheus Cunha's future amid rumours linking him with Leeds United and Liverpool.

Cunha has just completed his first full season at the Olympiastadion, having initially been snapped up from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract in January 2020.

The 22-year-old played a key role as Hertha managed to beat the drop in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of a high-profile Premier League duo in the process.

What's been said?

Bobic cannot guarantee that Cunha's head won't be turned if Leeds or Liverpool launch a formal bid in the summer transfer window, as he told a press conference on Tuesday: "I'm glad he's with us and doesn't have a [release] clause.

"Whether he will play the future with us, we'll have to see. I can't say right now whether he's happy that he wants to stay here."

Cunha's record at Hertha

Cunha has 39 appearances under his belt for Hertha to date, including 28 across all competitions in their 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazilian has contributed 13 goals to their cause, with 12 of those efforts coming in the Bundesliga, and has also set up a further 10 for his team-mates.

The bigger picture

It has been reported that Hertha will happily sanction Cunha's departure if they receive an offer of €40 million (£35m/$49m) or above, with Monaco and Napoli also claimed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Article continues below

The former Leipzig youngster admitted that he would love the opportunity to test himself in the English top flight back in 2019, telling Yellow and Green Football : "The Premier League now is one of the biggest leagues in world football. Without a doubt I have the desire to play there one day."

Cunha would have the chance to link up with fellow countrymen at both Leeds and Liverpool, with mercurial winger Raphinha currently on the books at Elland Road and full senior Brazil international duo Roberto Firmino and Fabinho serving as key members of Jurgen Klopp's squad at Anfield. Of the two clubs, Leeds are the one who have been much more strongly linked with Cunha.

Further reading