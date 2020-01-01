Hertha Berlin confirm interest in former Bayern and Dortmund midfielder Gotze

The 28-year-old has been without a club since his contract at Signal Iduna Park expired in July

Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich has confirmed that his club are considering a move for Mario Gotze.

Gotze has been without a club since his contract with ended in July and has been linked with a move to several clubs, including and .

Speaking at half-time of his side's match against on Friday, Friedrich said that Hertha could make a move for the former international.

"He is of course a name that we have dealt with," Friedrich told DAZN, before adding there are "many other names" on his side's list of players they are considering.

Gotze made 21 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season, with the 28-year-old often finding himself out of head coach Lucien Favre's plans.

Gotze originally left Borussia Dortmund to join in 2013 and returned to Dortmund in 2016, where he played another four seasons.

There has been recent talk of a shock return to Bayern, whose head coach Hansi Flick has recently admitted he had been in contact with the midfielder.

Flick, though, denied that his side were looking to move for Gotze and instead said he was merely checking in on a player he knows well from his time as a Germany national team assistant.

"I have had frequent contact with him since my time with the national team," Flick said ahead of Bayern's Super Cup win over Sevilla. "I have high regard for Mario and know where his strengths lie. But that's not an option for us at the moment."

In an interview with Bild earlier this month, Gotze said he was open to staying in Germany and had identified October 5 as the date by which he wants to find a new club.

"The is a part of Europe, and I have never said that I would want to leave the Bundesliga," Gotze said. "There are several ambitious clubs in Germany.

"There is no deadline [to find a new club], but I would like to have a team by October 5. That is, in my head, the date I want to have clarity about my future. I still feel motivated to play football — the earlier, the better."