Herrera hails freedom of Pogba & Rashford but doesn't expect Man Utd to remain unbeaten

The Red Devils midfielder has saluted the impact made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with key men having been given license to express themselves

Ander Herrera credits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with granting Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford the freedom in which to flourish, but he is not expecting Manchester United to remain unbeaten.

The Red Devils are yet to come unstuck through 10 outings under an interim coach, with nine victories taken in since Jose Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties.

A change in approach has brought the best out of those who had stagnated under the previous regime, with Pogba once again combining with Rashford against Leicester on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win.

Herrera feels United now have a system which plays to their strengths, telling reporters: “Paul is feeling free because Nemanja [Matic] and me and the centre-backs are all the time controlling the opponents' attack, even when we have the ball.

“I think Marcus Rashford feels free, Jesse [Lingard] feels free, Alexis [Sanchez] also, Juan [Mata] when he played the other day and he was moving everywhere. We're playing with a lot of freedom, this is one of the things he [Solskjaer] is talking about every day.

“I think at the moment we are mixing very well when we receive the ball between the lines and we have to run into the space.

“It's good that the opponents don't know exactly what we're going to do. We can find the gaps in between the defenders and the gaps between the lines, that's something we're really working on, because we don't want to be a predictable team.

“I think he [Solskjaer] knows I can work to make all the players feel free. I feel very good, but I think everyone is feeling good, the players that come from the bench help a lot.”

While talking up the confidence which has been restored to the ranks at Old Trafford, Herrera concedes that setbacks will be suffered over the coming weeks.

Quizzed on whether United could go unbeaten until the end of the season, a man who is due to be out of contract in the summer said: “That's impossible.

“The Premier League is so tough. Manchester City are a fantastic team and they lost away at Newcastle the other day. In the Premier League it's impossible to go unbeaten from when the manager came, to have 25 or 30 games unbeaten.

“We knew it was going to be impossible to win every single game, but we're going the right way.”

United may not be able to win every game before the 2018-19 campaign comes to a close, but they are hoping to emerge successful enough to secure a top-four finish and continue progressing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

They have testing fixtures to come against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in those competitions, but Herrera believes serious obstacles can be overcome.

He said when asked if the Red Devils can beat PSG, Chelsea and Premier League leaders Liverpool in a three-game run after facing Fulham on Saturday: “We can, but the best way to prepare for the PSG game is to try and win away at Fulham and that's the way I think.

“I think it will be a big mistake if we think further than Fulham. That's a massive game for us because Chelsea is playing City. Let's go game by game, because if you lose one game you regret. Now for Fulham, then we will think about PSG.”