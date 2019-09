Hernandez completes €8m move to Sevilla from West Ham

The Mexico international will undertake the next challenge of his career in La Liga, two years after joining the Hammers for £16 million ($19m)

Javier Hernandez has completed a permanent €8 million ($9m, £7m) switch to from West Ham on Monday morning.

The Mexican striker has signed a three-year contract at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half season stay in east London.

The 31-year-old netted his final goal for West Ham during a 1-1 draw away at on 17 August, which also marked his last appearance for the club.

West Ham have released an official statement on their website, which reads: " can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

"The Club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career."

Hernandez scored 17 goals in 63 games across all competitions for West Ham in total, helping the team secure a top ten spot last season after a 13th place finish in 2017-18.

The diminutive centre-forward has not quite been able to recapture his best form at the London Stadium, but he endeared himself to the fans with his work-rate and explosiveness in the final third.

Manuel Pellegrini decided not to include Hernandez in his squad for West Ham's 2-0 home win over Norwich on Saturday, ahead of his imminent return to .

The former star left Old Trafford to join on loan for the 2014-15 season, before he secured a permanent switch to .