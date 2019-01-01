'Here we go!' - Mixed feelings as countries know 2019 Africa Cup of Nations fate

Social media has been flooded with mixed emotion following Friday’s Afcon draw in Cairo

Football fans have been divided following the outcome of Friday's 2019 draw in Cairo.

While some fancy their countries' chances of scaling through to the knockout round, some are bothered by the chances their countries have in their respective groups.

The 24 qualified teams for this year's Afcon have been paired into six games with and Zimbabwe set to kick off proceedings at the Cairo Stadium on June 21.

Below are some of the reactions to the draw held at Giza Pyramids and Sphinx.

Very pleased with ’s AFCON draw! 🇺🇬 — Ryan Alden (@hawkmav) April 12, 2019

FUCK



Uganda with again



Why always drawing Uganda and Egypt in the same group, If not AFCON, World Cup qualifications,



Why?????????? — ⓂⓊⒼⒾⓈⒽⒶ 🇺🇬 (@AbuMugisha1) April 12, 2019

kenya is through to the quater finals of AFCON 2019 even without kicking the ball,just my opinion,,we beat and algeria and a draw against senegal and boooom #AFCON2019 — Collins otieno (@VillageNurse_) April 12, 2019

There's no reason to go to afcon😥😥How are we to beat and .. 🤷🏿‍♂️#Afcon2019Draw — nerd (@hecklemaniac) April 12, 2019

This afcon draw is a farce from the onset. Teams from the same qualifying group paired together again... Looks as if Paul Biya made the draw!!! — Airwaves Commander™🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@mac_Gore) April 12, 2019

AFCON DRAWS: The dawn is cast... Let's go there...



Le Tirage au sort de la CAN: C'est Partir...



Group Of Death; Group D.... Confirmed or Not???



FLY 2019 — SALEMFLY O.A. SALEM (@ASalemfly) April 12, 2019

Group D is looking like the group of death in this AFCON 🤣🤣🤣 — adilieme michael (@adilieme) April 12, 2019

Lovely group for us #AFCON — Abdul Ndiomu (@Deinmowei_N) April 12, 2019

AFCON is coming home — Cherucole (@cherucole) April 12, 2019

We've got such a difficult Afcon group welp — billie eilish stan acc (@Clubsocs) April 12, 2019

in the harder group for Afcon. Ouuucccchhhh — yas (@ysmfidem) April 12, 2019

Afcon 2019! GROUP D! #BafanaBafana! Not bad for us..... We can go through! — Subaru (@Subsabzin) April 12, 2019

1st game at Afcon Zim vs Egypt and the other 2 teams in in our group are DR Congo and Uganda — Clive Majuru (@Clivemajuru) April 12, 2019

It doesn't look good. AFCON should just let us join forces. Morocco and in our group? this is a SCAM — Iyaloo Pendapala (@Iyal222) April 12, 2019

Haaa Zim AFCON group magetsi. Egypt here amana — Mambo Muntu Delroy Matienga (@MatiengaMambo) April 12, 2019

So Zim Warriors are playing the Afcon opening match versus Egypt....i sincerely hope we win#Afcon2019Draw — Ruva_Rashe (@RuvaTheZimbo) April 12, 2019