Henry Onyekuru trains with Monaco for the first time

The Nigeria international trained with the Monegasques for the first time, on Monday following his post-Afcon move from Everton

Henry Onyekuru attended training for the first time following his move from .

The 22-year-old had completed a £12.5 million move from Goodison Park to the French top-flight side.



The move was imminent following his inability to secure a work permit due to limited playing time on the international scene.

He joins Leonardo Jardim’s team, which had won in 2016-17, then finished runners-up to in 2017-18 but struggled last season.

After changing their manager thrice, they were eliminated from the , the French Cup and narrowly escaped relegation from Ligue 1.

Onyekuru is expected to make his debut when the Monegasques face Metz on Saturday. Jardim’s men made a losing start to the season at the weekend, losing 3-0 at home to .